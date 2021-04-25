$32.20 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce sales of $32.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $33.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $131.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $135.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 98,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,880. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $376.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

In other news, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

