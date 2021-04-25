$31.59 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce $31.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.18 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $134.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $136.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $175.32 million, with estimates ranging from $172.42 million to $177.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OLO.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. OLO has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

