$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 9,590,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,402. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

