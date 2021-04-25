$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 9,590,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,402. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.