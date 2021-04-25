25,000 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Purchased by Wolfswood Holdings LLC

Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Liberty Media Acquisition makes up approximately 0.5% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.99 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

