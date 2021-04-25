22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Sees Large Volume Increase

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 161,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,631,104 shares.The stock last traded at $4.53 and had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 15,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien purchased 52,400 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XXII. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 136.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 329,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

