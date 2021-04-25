2,023 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $166.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,107,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,584. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

