$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. 708,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,321. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

