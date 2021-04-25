1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 2,735.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $69,947,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,844 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $338,027.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,104 shares of company stock worth $10,792,020 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of ONEM opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of -23.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

