$193.15 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report sales of $193.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $201.00 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $185.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $887.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.88 million to $903.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $963.49 million, with estimates ranging from $948.80 million to $987.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 483,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 166,247 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Motco grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 554,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

