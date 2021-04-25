17,488 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $231.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

