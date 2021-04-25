$17.76 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $17.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.09 million and the lowest is $17.56 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $68.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.45 million to $68.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.52 million, with estimates ranging from $72.31 million to $76.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.76. 64,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,098. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $472.06 million, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 107.01%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

