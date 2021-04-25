15,582 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Magnite by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

