$151.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post sales of $151.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $151.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $146.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $615.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $620.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $634.10 million, with estimates ranging from $621.20 million to $651.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:CATY traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 324,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after buying an additional 454,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 115,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

