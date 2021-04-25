14,373 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

