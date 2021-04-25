1,434,291 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,434,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

