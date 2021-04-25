$130.06 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce sales of $130.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.94 million. Landec posted sales of $156.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $534.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $541.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, VP James G. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 116,560 shares of company stock worth $1,201,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Landec by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Landec by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Landec by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNDC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 106,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

