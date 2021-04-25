11,635 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TV. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,048,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

