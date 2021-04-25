10,106 Shares in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.