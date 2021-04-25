$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Huntsman by 631.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 510,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 440,477 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $6,766,000. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in Huntsman by 115.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 42,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.