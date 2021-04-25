$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 8,205,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,699,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

