-$0.86 EPS Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will report ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. BeyondSpring posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BeyondSpring.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.60. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

