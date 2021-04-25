$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 230.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

