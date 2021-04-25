$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $880.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

