$0.62 EPS Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,732.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

