$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.61. Post reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%.

POST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Post stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.08. The stock had a trading volume of 450,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,768.08 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $113.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $57,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Post by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

