$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.48. 128,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $628.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

