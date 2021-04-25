$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 in the last three months. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $228.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

