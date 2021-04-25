$0.35 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

