$0.34 EPS Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $781.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.10.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

