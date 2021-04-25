-$0.26 EPS Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million.

AEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $24.78. 88,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,796. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $266.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

