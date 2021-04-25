-$0.23 EPS Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,696 shares of company stock worth $718,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.