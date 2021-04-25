-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88).

IDRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $26,026. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

