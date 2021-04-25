-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88).

IDRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $26,026. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

