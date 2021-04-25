$0.19 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. 297,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

