$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BOX has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $26.47.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.