$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. PAE posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $787.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million.

PAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAE during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $734.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71 and a beta of 1.28. PAE has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.