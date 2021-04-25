$0.10 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Cactus reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other Cactus news, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $125,598,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,416,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after buying an additional 387,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cactus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

