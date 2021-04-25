-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). MannKind reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,968. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $10,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,264,000 after acquiring an additional 319,869 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MannKind by 1,599.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

