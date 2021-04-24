Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith Sells 14,267 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZION opened at $54.27 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

