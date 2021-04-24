Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $179.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

