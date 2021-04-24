Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,166,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,207,352. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

