Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,166 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 58.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. 3,660,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,423. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.