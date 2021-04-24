Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 307.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.64. The company had a trading volume of 320,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

