Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.77 Million Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Vroom comprises about 1.0% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $28,501,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,630.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,488,900 shares of company stock worth $55,484,493.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

NASDAQ:VRM traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,891. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

