Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,707. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

