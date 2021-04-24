Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.12 ($117.79).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €90.50 ($106.47) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.79. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.