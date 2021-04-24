Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Buy

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $10,175,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 538,866 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $2,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 243,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 202,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

