Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) to Buy

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. Ocado Group has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $80.45.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

