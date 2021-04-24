Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) to “Buy”

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

NDEKY opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.