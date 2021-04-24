Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to “Buy”

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MREO opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,649,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,609,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

