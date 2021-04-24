Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE UE opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

